First Warning Forecast: A soggy, but mild Sunday on tap
High pressure moves offshore tonight. Expect clouds to increase overnight as our next system approaches. Temperatures will fall to near 30.
Milder and wetter weather move in for Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s. We are tracking an area of low pressure and a cold front that will move in. Expect the day to start off dry with rain chances really ramping up by lunch time. The afternoon and evening look to be wet. Precipitation should stay as plain rain. Some snow and sleet could mix in west of Richmond. Lows in the upper 30s.
Cooler behind the cold front to start the work week. Highs will top off in the low and mid 40s with some morning clouds, followed by afternoon sunshine.
Another dry day Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit milder. Highs in the low and mid 50s. Even warmer on Wednesday. Temperatures will soar to the low 60s, but we are tracking another system that will bring us some wet weather. Another cool down on Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s. Tracking yet another chance of rain for Saturday.
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram: HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.