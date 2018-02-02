Woman becomes first female to earn seat at Coast Guard’s rescue swimming school

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Coast Guard will have a woman go through rescue swimming school for the first time.

Seamen Meredith Sieller became the first woman to be guaranteed a seat at the school through the Annex X program, which helps identify Coast Guard recruits who demonstrate exceptional potential to become a rescue swimmer, according to the Coast Guard.

Rescue swimmers, or Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technicians, train to become rescue swimmers at the Technical Training Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The Coast Guards says that rescue swimmers are the most physical and mentally elite members of the military, and are known for their endurance and judgement under pressure in life and death situations.