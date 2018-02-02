Williamsburg Premium Outlets to add francesca’s to retail store list

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A new retail store will be added to the line up at Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

The global fashion, retail and entertainment company francesca’s, will be opening its doors in February.

francesca’s will open up near The North Face between Pandora and Maidenform.

Outlet officials say that these additions will expand the center’s collection of over 135 top brands, including adidas, kate spade new york, Vineyard Vines and The North Face.

“We are delighted to welcome francesca’s and Ethik Clothing Company to provide a new mix of options for our shoppers,” said Brandy Coffee, general manager of Williamsburg Premium Outlets. “These additions will enhance our selection for both women and men’s specialty wear as well as expand our offerings for those looking for savings beyond the scope of traditional fashion.”

