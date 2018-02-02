WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? back-to-back episodes, Monday 2/5 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Whose Line Is It Anyway? -- "Wil Wheaton" -- Image WL401_ Wil Wheaton _0005.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Wil Wheaton, Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie -- Photo: Byron Cohen/The CW -- © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Wil Wheaton” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

IT’S OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE FUNNY WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY WIL WHEATON Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (401).     Original airdate 7/10/2017.

 

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Kearran Giovani” — Image WL422_ Kearran Giovanni_0006.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Kearran Giovanni, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie and Wayne Brady — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

“Kearran Giovanni” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

IT’S NOT A CRIME TO LAUGH — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY KEARRAN GIOVANNI (“MAJOR CRIMES”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (422).     Original airdate 7/17/2017.