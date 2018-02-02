Website provides field trip ideas for Virginia homeschoolers

VIRGINIA – A website is helping parents who homeschool their kids plan educational field trips.

Virginia Field Trips is dedicated to finding field trips in Virginia, Washington DC and bordering states.

The website is free–there’s no fees or memberships required.

The site also includes educator resources and featured Field Trips including sketches of each of the Virginia Park System’s 37 parks, past issues of the guide and updated links to hundreds of Virginia field trip venues.

Here are a few field trip ideas from the site in Hampton Roads:

Williamsburg, February 24–March 4, 2018 During these special times, homeschoolers and their families can enjoy hands-on activities and revolutionary experiences designed to make history come alive in a way that is educational and interactive. Make the most of your experience by participating in one or more of the available programs designed specifically for homeschool families. Find out more here.

Newport News, March 2, 2018 The Virginia Living Museum offers homeschool students grades K through 12 a morning of fun and engaging programs that highlight important natural and space science concepts. All programs are curriculum and grade-level targeted and taught by the museum’s professional educators. All programs include a self-guided visit of museum exhibits and are offered at a discount to homeschool families.



Click here for more field trip ideas and information.