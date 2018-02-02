Virginia Beach Police still searching for woman who went missing nearly 3 years ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are still looking for a woman who went missing nearly three years ago.

Jennifer Montello was last heard from on February 9, 2015.

She was last known to live in Virginia Beach.

“Jennifer has a family who misses her very much and is desperate to know where she is and if she is okay,” Virginia Beach Police said in a news release.

Jennifer is described as a 37-year-old woman standing about 5’10” tall. She has green eyes and pierced ears and the following tattoos:

A dragon on her lower abdomen

A heart on her upper left arm

A bear on her upper right arm

A skeleton with a top hat on her buttocks

A cross with a heart on her back

If you have seen Jennifer or know her whereabouts please call the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4101 or Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP(1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.