Virginia Arts Festival announces 2018 Funhouse Fest dates and headliners

NORFOLK, Va. – Funhouse Fest, which is sponsored by the Virginia Arts Festival, will be June 22-23, 2018, announced the organization.

Funhouse Fest will be on the Lawn of the Art Museum of Colonial Williamsburg, and is an outdoor music festival that gathers award-winning artist for a weekend of music.

The festival is curated by Bruce Hornsby, who is a Grammy winning singer-songwriter and multi instrument musician.

The festivals name “Funhouse” honors Hornsby’s 1998 song, of the same name.

Two of the headlining acts that you will see at the Funhouse Fest are Alison Krauss and The Wood Brothers.

Tickets for Funhouse Fest will go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10:00 am.

Patrons may purchase 2-day packages or single day tickets online at www.FunhouseFest.com, by phone at 757-282-2822 or in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 440 Bank St., Norfolk, VA.