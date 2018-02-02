Updates from Deborah Norville at Inside Edition on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We get preview of some of the latest stories being worked on by the folks at Inside Edition from host Deborah Norville.

In the wake of the sexual abuse scandal that has rocked USA Gymnastics, Inside Edition investigates another elite sport, swimming, and found there have been more than 100 coaches and members banned from the sport for inappropriate behavior or sexual misconduct.

And two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan joins Inside Edition as a Special Correspondent for Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

Inside Edition can be seen Weeknights at 7pm on WTKR.