Target launches same-day shipping

Target customers can get groceries and other products delivered in as soon as one hour with their new same-day delivery service, Shipt.

Shipt will shop the cart you create using their app or website and deliver it to your home, business or wherever you are fast.

This month, Shipt is launching in major markets across North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. They plan to add even more markets in the future.

An annual membership for the service is regularly $99, but there is an introductory special of $49. The special comes with a $15 credit when you spend $100 on your first order.

The service excludes clothing, shoes and accessories; bedding, bath, furniture and patio times; entertainment, services (Starbucks, Target Cafe and Target Mobile, limited time offers and items over 40 pounds.

To get started, visit shipt.com/target or download the Shipt app.