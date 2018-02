× Super Week: Show us your ‘fan cave’!

There’s fans… and then there’s super fans.

Super fans are the ones with a whole room dedicated to watching their favorite team.

We met Sam and Vicki, a local couple with a ‘Raider Room’ dedicated to the Oakland Raiders.

Check out their ultimate fan cave and see where they’ll be watching the Super Bowl!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We also got a look at Eric's "Eagles Nest" and John's "Redskins Room".

