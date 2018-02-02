Suffolk Sheriff’s Office takes action to keep kids safe from guns 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Sheriff's office is helping parents keep their kids safe.

Teaming up with Project ChildSafe, the department handed out firearm safety kits at Kroger on University Boulevard.

The kits include a safety curriculum and a gun lock.

In a press release, the Sheriff talked about the importance of these kits.

“We encourage residents to pick up a Project ChildSafe safety kit so that they can securely store their firearm,” said Sheriff E. C. Harris. “Each kit contains a safety curriculum and a cable-style gun lock. The locks fit on most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns. The goal is to prevent a child or any other unauthorized person from accessing a firearm in your home.”

This partnership is part of national effort to promote firearms safety education to all gun owners.

“We are pleased to have the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office as a Project ChildSafe partner,” said Bill Brassard Jr., director of Project ChildSafe. “Project ChildSafe is an important step forward in helping ensure that all firearm owners fully understand their responsibilities with respect to the safe handling and storage of firearms."

The giveaway is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Kroger at 1017 University Blvd., Suffolk.