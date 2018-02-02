Portsmouth Police investigate a late night shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department are investigating a late night shooting in the 200 block of Truxton Ave.

Dispatchers received a call at 11:57 p.m. for an adult man suffering from serious injuries. Medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

The motive and circumstances of this incident are unknown at this time, and there is currently no suspect information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).