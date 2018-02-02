Pizza delivery driver robbed days later robbers pictures show up on icloud

HAMPTON Va.- Robbed at gun point while making a delivery.

In the past few weeks there have been over 8 pizza delivery drivers robbed in Hampton Roads.

The delivery driver says he was making a pizza delivery when two men followed him to his car and robbed him at gunpoint.

He hoped that was the last he’d seen of them, until they popped back up days later in an unlikely place.

“My mom recently passed away and I just wanted to hear her voice. I opened up the icloud pictures on the computer and the pictures were just there,” the victim said.

The victim spoke with news three but asked us not to use his name or show his face.

He says he took an order for delivery on Wednesday January 24th around 8:30 PM.

When he knocked on the door of the address the caller gave, the person who answered the door said they never placed the order.

He says as he was walking back to his car he noticed two men following him.

“They ran up on me pulled a gun and one told me to drop the iPhone, asked me for the passcode. The other guy took the food money and drink,” the victim said.

Much to his surprise the driver noticed several pictures of the same two men who robbed him on his icloud.

In one of the pictures the two men are shown standing on a car holding a gun.

In another picture, one of the men took a screenshot of a Facetime conversation.

“Yes, I was definitely shocked to see the pictures because I had deleted the phone from my iCloud account,” the victim said.

The driver says he hopes the photos will help catch the robbers.

According to police 8th delivery driver robbed in the past few weeks, although police could not say if any of the robberies are connected.

Now he and his employers are trying to come up with ways to protect their drivers.