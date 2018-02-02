Is Facebook spying on you?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Many of us use Facebook to stay in touch with our family and friends. But now, many people believe Facebook is spying on them because of how targeted the advertisements are.

A quick scroll through Facebook provides daily updates, learning about loved ones’ life moments or even sharing pictures of baby’s first steps. It’s all there for us to enjoy.

“It’s nice to go on there and keep in touch with everyone,” said Melissa Breden.

But as we spend more time on Facebook, Facebook learns more about us. The ads people may not have noticed a few years ago are now specifically targeted.

“I’ll be looking for a new coat for the winter. There you go, J.Crew is having a 50% off sale,” said Breden, recalling a recent ad in her feed.

It’s no surprise Facebook uses algorithms to tailor things to users’ feeds. But now, people are convinced Facebook is using the microphone on their phone to listen to their conversations and advertise things they are talking about to them.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to speculate that Facebook might be listening in on our conversations through our mobile device microphones,” said Arael Avinu, who uses Facebook for both his personal life and business.

So how does Facebook know what consumers want to buy? Are they tracking you?

