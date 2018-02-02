How a Virginia technology company is helping solve murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RESTON, Va. - The crime was particularly brutal. A 22-year-old was found dead after she had been sexually assaulted.

For more than 30 years, the murder of Roberta Walls has been a mystery for investigators in Virginia Beach, but now they have a composite profile of a person of interest in the case.

That profile came from the work of Parabon NanoLabs in Reston.

"I always want to help solve a case," said Ellen Greytak, the scientific lead with Parabon's Snapshot DNA Phenotyping Service. "Investigators are coming to us because they need information that's information they can't get anywhere else," she said.

Parabon specializes in a technology called DNA Phenotyping, which is the process of using DNA evidence to predict what people look like and their ancestry.

