NORFOLK, Va. – To celebrate the Chinese New Year, free Luk Fu bowls will be offered at the Waterside on February 16.

Luk Fu offers a variety of Asian-style cuisine concepts for customers, and is located in the Waterside District of Norfolk.

The restaurant’s poke bowl is what will be offered for free.

The free poke bowl special will only be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 16.