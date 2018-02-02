× Five healthy snack substitutes for Super Bowl Sunday

It wouldn’t be a good Super Bowl party without all the tasty food that traditionally goes with it.

All those calories can add up fast, though, so Patient First is sharing some ideas for healthy tweaks you can make to your favorite foods.

Guacamole – If you love guacamole, try making it yourself. You’ll avoid any preservatives and extra ingredients if you buy it ready-made.

Buffalo wings – For people who love wings, try baking them instead of throwing them in a deep-fryer.

Loaded nachos – We all love some loaded nachos, but they can pack a big calorie punch. Instead, put together a platter of low fat cheese, whole grain crackers and vegetables with a Greek yogurt dip. This is a bigger tweak than the first two, but it may be worth it to you.

Chips – If you're still craving chips, make them at home instead of buying a bag at the store. They're pretty easy. For sour cream and onion flavored, just slice up a potato, spray it with cooking spray and sprinkle a little dry ranch dressing mix on them. Microwave each side for four minutes.

Sloppy Joe Sliders – Make these with lean meat and add mashed kidney beans for some extra protein and fiber.

For more details from Patient First, click here.