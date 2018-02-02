× First Warning Forecast: 50/50 Weekend

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

All of the rain and snow from earlier has moved out of our sunshine and we are seeing a clearing sky throughout the day. We are partly cloudy right now with temperatures mainly in the 30s. Wind is coming from the NW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. With the dropping temperatures and gusty wind we are seeing some spots with wind chills already in the 20s.

Brace yourself tonight and tomorrow because temperatures will drop into the low 20s and upper teens overnight. Wind will start to also back off.

We are expecting a very 50/50 weekend. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky on Saturday but it will be cold. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s but we will stay dry all day.

We will warm into the 50s on Sunday but with a cloudy sky and rain. We will start off the day cloudy but dry then rain will push in by the afternoon at a 80% chance. Temperatures will be too warm for snow to develop.

Today: AM Rain/Snow (70%), PM Sunshine, Windy. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold. Lows in the upper teens. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N/S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 2nd

1996 Winter Storm: Heavy snow interior Virginia, Heavy rains & high winds along coast

