Chesterfield high school students become ill after eating marijuana-laced brownies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) -- An investigation was launched at Matoaca High School in Chesterfield County after several students felt sick when they ate what they believed to be marijuana-laced brownies at school.

According to CBS 6, the incident came to the attention of police and school officials when a 15-year-old girl arrived at the school's clinic Wednesday.

"An ambulance was called and that student was transported to the hospital," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said via email. "The source of the brownies was identified as a 14-year-old female student. The investigation indicates the brownies did contain a controlled substance."

The name of the controlled substance has not yet been released.

A total of seven students, who ranged in age from 14 - 17, ate the brownies, according to police. Three of the students, who were experiencing symptoms, were picked up early from school by their parents.

"The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending," the police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.