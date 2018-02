“Black Jesus” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

BACK IN TOWN – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) is recruited to rally against The 100 gang. Anissa (Nafessa Williams) investigates the new drug hitting the streets. Meanwhile, familiar faces begin to reappear. Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton III and Marvin Jones also star. The episode was written by Pat Charles and directed by Michael Schultz (#104). Original airdate 2/6/2018.