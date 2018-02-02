15-year-old arrested, may be suspect in Tinee Giant robbery in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS/HAMPTON, Va. – Both Hampton and Newport News Police worked to apprehend a 15-year-old suspect that may have allegedly been involved in the robbery of a Tinee Giant convenience store on January 31.

Hampton Police were called to the Tinee Giant in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 9 p.m. after reports came in to dispatch about a robbery at the convenience store, according to officials.

Before the suspect left the store in a Ford SUV, police say a store clerk told them that a young black man entered the store wearing a black hoodie, blackish gray pants and a black mask on his face, and robbed the store after brandishing a gun.

After the robbery, a witness followed the suspect on to the interstate in hopes of obtaining the vehicles license plate. This is when the witness saw a suspect in the Ford SUV toss something from the car and fire gun shots.

The witness then stopped following the suspect and went back to the Tinee Giant where Hampton Police interviewed him.

After gathering the information from the witness, Hampton Police worked with Newport News Police to find the Ford SUV.

Newport News Police found the Ford SUV in the 4100 block of Newsome Drive, after Hampton Police lost the suspect in the area of Meadow View Townhomes.

Shortly after locating the vehicle, a police officer located a 15-year-old male teen suspect in the area of where the vehicle was, and police found him in possession of a handgun, The teen also had outstanding juvenile petitions.

Police say that he has been charged with one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, underage possession of a firearm, having a concealed weapon and underage possession of tobacco.

No charges have been filled against the suspect directly accusing him of robbing the Tinee Giant.