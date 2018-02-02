1-year-old dies after being left in tub in Mathews County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATHEWS Co., Va. - A 1-year-old died after being left in a bathtub, Mathews County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials responded to the 11100 block of John Clayton Memorial Highway Thursday after getting a call around 12:30 p.m.

The report was about an unresponsive 1-year-old who had been reportedly scalded in the bathtub.

The child was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Mathews County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The child's mother said the child had been left alone in the bath tub and when she returned the hot water was running and the child was face down in the tub, officials said.

Mathews County Social Services was also contacted and are investigating.

The child was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

The body has been taken to the Richmond-Office of the Chief Medical Examinor’s Office for autopsy.

The incident is under investigation by the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office.