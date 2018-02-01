Wisconsin teen to be sentenced for Slenderman stabbing

Morgan Geyser, one of two Wisconsin teens charged in the 2014 “Slenderman” stabbing of a classmate, will find out how long she’ll spend in a mental institution on Thursday.

Three years ago Geyser and Anissa Weir, who were 12 at the time of the crime, lured a 12-year-old classmate into a park in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where they stabbed her 19 times to please Slenderman, a boogeyman for the internet age.

The victim survived, crawling to safety before she was discovered by a bicyclist.

CNN does not typically name minors charged with crimes, but it makes exceptions if they are charged — as were Geyser and Weier — as an adult.

In October, Geyser, 15, entered a guilty plea to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The plea agreement called for Geyser to enter the plea, and then for Bohren to find her not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, meaning she would ultimately not be held criminally responsible for the attack.

“It’s a confusing thing to describe because clearly she committed an offense but the law doesn’t treat her as responsible for that crime because of her mental illness,” Geyser’s attorney, Anthony Cotton explained to CNN at the time.

As part of the deal, under Wisconsin law, Geyser avoids further jail time and will be committed to a mental institution. In the end, Cotton said, Geyser “would not be considered to have a criminal record.”

“I know she’s remorseful for what happened,” Cotton added.

In December, Weir was sentenced to be committed to state mental care for 25 years.

According to Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren’s ruling, Weier, 16, will spend at least three years at a mental health facility before she can ask to be discharged. If doctors deem she can be released for outpatient care, she could then be under state supervision until she is 37.