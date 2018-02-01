Wawa offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday

VIRGINIA – Looking for a caffeine boost ahead of the big game?

Wawa announced that it will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Sunday leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at stores in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Washington DC, New Jersey and, of course, Philadelphia.

“At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to the Philadelphia culture and its sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship. So, in honor of this year’s football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size coffee until kickoff to customers across the Mid-Atlantic,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO.