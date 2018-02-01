Virginia State Police issue alert for missing, endangered Luray teen

RICHMOND – The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children’s Clearinghouse have issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing teenage girl from Luray.

The Luray Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Cayla Sue Austin. She is described as a white female approximately 5’3″ tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has blue eyes, blonde hair and a lip ring in her bottom lip.

Authorities believe that Austin is in danger because she may need medical attention. Austin was last seen by her family and might be with some of her friends. It is believed that she might have access to a vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Austin or is aware of her last known whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Luray Police Department at 1-540-743-5343 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-VACHILD (1-800-822-4453).

