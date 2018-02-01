× Virginia Beach launches “Warmline” to help struggling opioid addicts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Addicts looking for help in Virginia Beach now have a free, confidential way to ask for it.

The City of Virginia Beach recently launched its new Peer Support Warmline in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic.

A “warmline” is different from a “hotline” because of its non-emergency nature.

Someone looking for help can call the non-crisis support line, which has a Peer Support Specialist on the other end ready to provide support.

The warmline was created with the help of federal grant dollars also being used to buy medication, hire medical staff to subscribe the medication and help with transportation.

“We know people in recovery and people dealing with substance abuse look to their peers for support and want to speak with others that can relate to what they’re going through,” states Shelby Giles, BHD Clinical Services Coordinator, Virginia Beach Department of Human Services. “They might not have anybody to listen or maybe are feeling isolated and just need that support and encouragement.”

Regular hours for the warmline are Thursday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Peer Support Specialists can be reached at (757) 402-6190. For help outside regular hours, call (757) 385-0888.