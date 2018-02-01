Use The Force to brave the elements with light saber windshield wiper covers

Living in Virginia, it may seem like the weather can change from sunshine to snow to rain and back again rather quickly. Thanks to one company, “Star Wars” fans will be able to use The Force to brave their way through the elements.

WiperTags makes windshield wiper covers in the shape of the franchise’s iconic light sabers. Available in a variety of colors and styles, prices start at $13.95.

Designs include reflective “wipesabers,” which glow when hit with direct or bright lights, blasters and a Pink Saber to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The company says the covers come in a universal size and are designed to fit the rear windshield wiper only. They are made with UV-protected materials to ensure that they can withstand varying temperatures while retaining their color and shape without cracking or fading.

If you prefer the Dark Side, WiperTags also offers a wide variety of other wiper designs, including the ability to request a custom design.

Click here to purchase a wipesaber.