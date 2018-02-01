× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: 60s today, snow tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

From 60s to snow… In typical Tidewater style we will see a wide variety of weather in the next 48 hours. Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning but it will feel more like the 20s with winds picking up. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs warming into the low 60s, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds will start to build in later this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. It will be windy today with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Clouds will continue building in tonight as the cold front moves closer. Rain showers will move in from west to east overnight (after midnight). Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s tonight and it will still be breezy.

Expect rain/snow showers Friday morning. Showers will start as rain before sunrise but as temperatures drop, snow will blend in. Snow accumulation will be limited… on the high end: 1”, on the low end 0”. Most areas will see a dusting or less. Showers will move out by midday and sunshine will return for the afternoon. Temperatures will drop from the mid 40s into the upper 30s tomorrow. It will be windy again with gusts to near 25 mph possible.

Our wild weather ride will continue for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday but it will be chilly. Highs will only reach the upper 30s. We will warm into the 50s on Sunday but with cloudy skies and rain. We are keeping an eye on Sunday morning when snow could mix in.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Clouds Building In, Rain Overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Rain/Snow (70%), PM Sunshine, Windy, Cooler. Temperatures falling through the 40s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

