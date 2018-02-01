× Super Week: Local Eagles and Patriots fans face off!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – This weekend the New England Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

The Patriots led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are playing for their sixth Super Bowl ring.

This is the Eagles’ third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, the last of which was a 24-21 loss to Brady, Belichick and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

The game is Sunday, February 4th in Minneapolis – but the real face-off may be between the local fans right here in Hampton Roads!

News 3 met up with fans at Lendy’s Cafe in Virginia Beach to see how they’re getting pumped for the big game.