Norfolk Police looking at dog walkers as possible crime deterrents

NORFOLK, Va – In an effort to cut down on crime, the Norfolk Police Department is holding a special training for dog walkers Thursday evening.

According to a Bayview Neighborhood Watch coordinator, the training will focus on how people with dogs can be the first line of defense when it comes to crime in neighborhoods. Since people with dogs have to take their pet outside several times a day, they are able to take a closer look at their surroundings and may be able to spot something suspicious before anyone else. Dog walkers can also be seen as a deterrent for criminals because their presence may run the risk of them getting caught.

The training is open to the public and will be held at the Pretlow Library at 7 p.m. on February 1st. Attendees are asked to not bring their dogs to the training.