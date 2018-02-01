Man shot multiple times in Hampton officer-involved shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – A man was shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning, according to Hampton Police.

It happened Thursday around 9 a.m.

According to police, officers responded to the first block of Jacklyn Circle in reference to a burglary.

When officers arrived, they encountered the suspect outside a home in the first block of Jacklyn Circle. The encounter between officers and the suspect resulted in the suspect being shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he’s being treated for life threatening injuries.

According to police, no officers were injured.

