Investigation of Newport News robbery leads to arrest of 15-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An investigation into a robbery at the Tinee Giant led to the arrest of a 15-year-old, according to police.

On January 31 around 9 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Tinee Giant in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

When they arrived, they interviewed the clerk and determined that the suspect came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

The clerk gave the robber the cash and he left the store and got into a Ford SUV. The suspect was described as a young black male wearing a black hoodie, black or gray pants and a black mask over his face.

A witness followed the SUV as it left the store toward the interstate, hoping to get the vehicle’s license number. While following the vehicle, the witness saw something being thrown from the vehicle. Someone in the vehicle was also firing several shots.

The witness stopped following the suspects, returned to the Tinee Giant and was interviewed by police. Police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Hampton.

State Police closed the interstate while the area was checked for evidence. Around 9:40 p.m., Hampton Police pursued the stolen vehicle involved in the robbery. They lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Meadow View Townhomes.

Newport News officers found the vehicle abandoned in the 4100 block of Newsome Drive.

An officer noticed and detained a suspicious person in the area. The person was identified as a 15-year-old boy who had outstanding juvenile petitions and had a handgun on him.

He was charged with one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, underage possession of a firearm, having a concealed weapon and underage possession of tobacco.