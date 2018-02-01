Interpreting the African-American experience in Williamsburg on Coast Live

WILLIAMSBURG, Va - We meet two actor-interpreters working to portray the African American experience in our nation's colonial past. To learn more about Colonial Williamsburg's Black History Month commemorations, visit ColonialWilliamsburg.com/BHM or call (855) 296-6627.
