HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We get a look at plans for the 2018 St Jude Dream Home under construction in Virginia Beach. And we meet a father of a young boy who is fighting cancer with help from St Jude.

To purchase your tickets for a chance to win the beautiful 2018 St Jude Dream Home, call 1-800-851-5323 or visit a Hampton Roads branch of Southern Bank. Remember, ticket quantities are limited!