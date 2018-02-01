Hampton Police seeking shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Redheart Drive Wednesday night.

Around 6:41 p.m. the night of the incident, authorities were advised of a shooting in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old Newport News man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury before being released shortly thereafter.

The victim told police that he was walking in the area of the shooting when someone began shooting.

The motive and circumstances of this incident are unknown at this time, and there is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-611 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also send an anonymous tip via P3Tips.com.