× First Warning Forecast: Messy Morning Commute

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We have a wild ride of weather ahead of us for the next few days. Most spots this afternoon are 20+ degrees warmer compared to yesterday. Lots of sunshine with no chance at rain during the day. Clouds will start to build in late this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. The only downfall for today is that it will be windy with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Rain showers will move in from west to east overnight (after midnight). Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s tonight and it will still be breezy.

Expect rain/snow showers Friday morning. Showers will start as rain before sunrise but as temperatures drop, snow will blend in. Snow accumulation will be limited… on the high end: 1”, on the low end 0”. Most areas will see a dusting or less. Showers will move out by midday and sunshine will return for the afternoon. Temperatures will drop from the mid 40s into the upper 30s tomorrow. It will be windy again with gusts to near 25 mph possible.

Our wild weather ride will continue for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday but it will be cold. Highs will only reach the upper 30s but we will stay dry through the day. We will warm into the 50s on Sunday but with cloudy skies and a 70% chance of rain. We are keeping an eye on Sunday morning when snow could mix in.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Clouds Building In, Rain Overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Rain/Snow (70%), PM Sunshine, Windy, Cooler. Temperatures falling through the 40s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 1st

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.