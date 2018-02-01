FBI agents at Suffolk mobile home park﻿

SUFFOLK, Va. – The FBI was at a mobile home park in Suffolk Thursday morning.

Christina Pullen, an FBI spokesperson, told News 3 they were there to conduct a “court authorized law enforcement”.

Neighbors said they first saw about five or six FBI vehicles on Magnolia Lakes Drive at 8:30a.m.

Pullen couldn’t comments any further saying the documents are sealed.

Two neighbors told News 3 they saw FBI and State Police on scene–about five or six cars. The neighbors close to the home said it was usually quiet and nothing seemed suspicious.

