Brain gain: Cutting edge methods to treat, repair head trauma

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – This weekend, Minneapolis will host Super Bowl LII. As the NFL prepares to play its biggest game, News 3 dives “head first” into what the league admits is its biggest priority: the health of its players.

For the 2017 season, the NFL implemented five additional rules changes intended to reduce the risk of injuries, especially to the head and neck – totaling 47 health and safety-related rules changes since 2002.

However, injury data compiled by an independent third-party company (IQVIA) and released January 26 showed a 13.5 percent increase in diagnosed concussions (281 in 2017 vs. 243 in ’16) for the NFL’s 2017 preseason and regular season.

Just last week, New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski missed multiple practices in advance of Super Bowl LII as he remained in the league’s concussion protocol following a head injury during the AFC Championship.

As the NFL attempts to curtail concussions with on-field initiatives, doctors and researchers are gaining yards towards improving the head trauma recovery process.

By virtue of cutting edge technology, the burden of brain injuries is headed in a new direction.

