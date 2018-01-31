× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold this morning, Much warmer tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A frigid morning but big warm up ahead… Temperatures will start in the low to mid 20s this morning. It will feel more like the teens for many of our coastal areas due to some leftover NW wind. Winds will continue to relax this morning and turn to the SW this afternoon. Highs will return to the low 40s today with mostly sunny skies.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the low 30s. It will still be a bit breezy tonight so wind chill values will fall into the 20s overnight.

Thursday will probably be the nicest day of the week. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and it will be much warmer. Expect highs near 60 tomorrow, about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will pick up tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph possible.

A cold front will build in overnight Thursday into Friday, bringing us rain and another cool down. Rain showers will start after midnight and continue to midday Friday. Skies will clear quickly Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy, Warm. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 31st

1948 Winter Storm: 10.1″ Snow – Richmond

1966 Winter Storm: Blizzard 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

