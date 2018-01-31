Two arrested in connection to series of Gloucester County vehicle break-ins

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested two people in connection to six unsecured vehicle break-ins that happened between May 21, 2017 and January 4, 2018.

A juvenile Gloucester resident was charged with three counts of petit larceny, three counts of grand larceny of a firearm, three counts of larceny with intent to sell, one count of breaking and entering with intent to commit grand larceny and one count of grand larceny.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Mikayla Renee Stewart, was charged with one count of felony receiving stolen goods. She was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Officials said that between these dates, several vehicles and a residence were broken into and burgled. The stolen items included jewelry, cash, electronics and firearms.

The investigation on these break-ins remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

