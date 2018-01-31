SUPERNATURAL new episode, Thursday 2/1 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 10:28 am, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 12:25PM, January 26, 2018

 

“Various & Sundry Villains” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 THE WITCH IS BACK – Dean (Jensen Ackles) falls victim to a couple of witches, sisters Jamie (guest star Jordan Clair Robbins) and Jennie Plum (guest star Elise Gatien), who manage to steal a powerful book of spells from the Winchester brothers.  When Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean go after the book, they get help from a powerful and surprising ally when Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell), back from the dead, intervenes to assist them.  Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Steve Yockey (#1312).  Original airdate 2/1/2018.