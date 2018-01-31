Squadron of the Month: HSC-28 Dragon Whales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. - We're honored to introduce HSC-28 as our January Squadron of the Month!

The 'Dragon Whales' are a Helicopter Sea Combat squadron stationed at Naval Station Norfolk.

They operate the MH-60S Seahawk and deploy with units of the Second, Fifth and Sixth Fleets.

In early 2005, the squadron was redesignated to HSC-28 from HC-8 when a new helicopter platform was introduced.

The Dragon Whales' mission is critical to the US Navy's capability of deploying and remaining on station for months at a time.

At sea, they perform vital vertical replenishment; crucial passenger, mail, and internal cargo transport; and continuous search and rescue.

The Dragon Whales also provide drone recovery, special operations aerial training and basic fleet support to Navy, Army and Air Force units located along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.