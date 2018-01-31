× Portsmouth Ampitheater gets renamed, new logo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Amphitheater is changing its name.

The 17-year-old waterfront venue will announce a new title sponsor and corresponding new name and logo on Wednesday morning.

According to city officials, the new sponsor operates widely throughout Virginia and has been in business in the Commonwealth for more 115 years.

Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe, Venue Manager Ken MacDonald and the President of the new sponsoring company will offer remarks.