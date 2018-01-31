No. 2 Virginia hangs on late against Louisville to push win streak to 13

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – 22 was the magic number in John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night for Virginia. The second-ranked Cavaliers scored 22 points off of 13 Louisville turnovers, and sophomore guard Kyle Guy led the ‘Hoos with 22 points.

UVA (21-1, 10-0 ACC) held off the pesky Cardinals (16-6, 6-3 ACC) with a 74-64 win. Still undefeated in 2018, the Cavaliers won their 13th straight game, giving them a three-game lead in the ACC standings.

Ty Jerome chipped in 16 points for UVA, while Virginia Beach native Devon Hall added 12 points. Ray Spalding led the Cardinals with 16 points.

UVA travels up to Syracuse for their second meeting with the Orangemen this season.