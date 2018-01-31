Man charged with assaulting law enforcement, possession of drugs after Newport News traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with many infractions after a traffic stop Sunday.

Around 9:30 p.m. police saw a vehicle fail to yield at a yield sign in the area of Jenness Lane and Crutchfield Drive.

The officer had to apply brakes to avoid being struck, police said.

The officer attempted a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Campbell Road and the man immediately exited the vehicle. The driver fled from officers and a foot pursuit ensued.

Officers smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle and when they caught up with the driver he still would not comply with their commands, officers said.

The man was tazed and officers were able to detain him.

Officers then located a plastic bag containing marijuana under the man. Officers identified him as 24-year-old Stetson Williams.

Officers also found a plastic bag of suspected cocaine inside Williams’ pocket.

After a search, Williams’ license status showed as suspended/revoked. He was taken by an officer to a local hospital for evaluation.

When police searched the vehicle they found a rifle that was loaded, a scale with white powdery residue, and three cellphones.

Williams has been charged with Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstruction of Justice, PWID Marijuana, Possession of Schedule I or II Drug, Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drug, Carrying Loaded Firearm in Public Place, Reckless Driving, Driving without License and Eluding Law Enforcement.