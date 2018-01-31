Man airlifted to hospital with severe burns after Suffolk fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Wednesday morning after being severely burned by a fire.

Officials responded to a report of a person on fire at Ervin Architectural Products in the 1200 block of Carolina Road.

Units arrived to the scene around 7:39 a.m. and found a man suffering from severe burns that are potentially life threatening.

Fire officials say the man was working on an outside boiler when a flash fire occurred. The building didn’t catch on fire.

The man was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

