Living Lakeville life: Wink takes winter road trip at Super Bowl LII

LAKEVILLE, Minn. - With below normal temperatures expected in Minnesota this weekend, Sunday's Super Bowl LII will likely be the coldest Super Bowl on record. For the sake of the coaches, players and fans - it's a good thing New England and the Eagles will duel inside the climate-controlled U.S Bank Stadium.

Tuesday, unlike the Pats and Philadelphia - News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler wanted to play outside in the Bold North elements. With the assistance of photojournalist Dax Gray and the fine folks of Lakeville, Minnesota, Wink was able to make a "frost" impression in Minne-snow-ta.

On a frozen Kingsley Lake behind Chart House restaurant, Wink topped 45 mph on a snowmobile. After that rush, the pace slowed down - but the difficulty did not, as a round of ice golf commenced.

An ice surface remained the sporting setting as Allison Pottinger, a two-time member of the United States curling team, gave Wink curling lessons at Dakota Curling Club.

Having worked-up an appetite from the bevy of winter activities, Wink was able to dine and drink at Lakeville Brewing Company.

Sunday, either the Patriots or Eagles will be victorious in Super Bowl LII and celebrate a championship season. Tuesday, Wink was able to celebrate the winter season with the citizens of Lakeville.