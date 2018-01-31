In an era of cyber privacy concerns, getting your kids involved can be critical

NORFOLK, Va. – Data security and privacy continue to be top of mind in an era where the world seems more connected than ever.

There’s growing concern among Americans about the way personal data is being collected, and with more and more devices being connected, the National Cyber Security Alliance says it is critical that personal information be protected.

“Companies of all sizes and from all industries are continuously collecting enormous amounts of personal data. Consumers want to know how their personal information is collected and protected and with whom it is shared,” said Russ Schrader, NCSA’s executive director. “In fact, respecting privacy is not only a protective measure, but also a smart strategy for enabling consumer trust and enhancing reputation and growth.”

Among the concerns are more high-tech gadgets, like watches, cars and even toys for children. Personal information collected from these devices can be exposed or used in nefarious ways.

The National Cyber Security Alliance says it is critical to make sure children aren’t inadvertently sharing sensitive information and that parents are monitoring what’s happening.

They say it’s important to have conversations with kids about what they are sharing online and to only set rules that they themselves are willing to follow in order to set a good example.

They offer the following advice for businesses as well:

If you collect it, protect it : Follow reasonable security measures to protect individuals’ personal information from inappropriate and unauthorized access.

: Follow reasonable security measures to protect individuals’ personal information from inappropriate and unauthorized access. Be open and honest about how you collect, use and share personal information : Clearly communicate your data use practices and any features or settings you offer to consumers to manage their privacy.

: Clearly communicate your data use practices and any features or settings you offer to consumers to manage their privacy. Don’t count on your privacy policy as your only tool to educate consumers about your privacy practices: Communicate clearly and often what privacy means to your organization and the steps you take to achieve and maintain consumer privacy and security.

Communicate clearly and often what privacy means to your organization and the steps you take to achieve and maintain consumer privacy and security. Create a culture of privacy in your organization: Educate employees about their role in privacy, security and respecting and protecting the personal information of colleagues and customers.

Educate employees about their role in privacy, security and respecting and protecting the personal information of colleagues and customers. In addition to your privacy practices, do your due diligence and monitor partners and vendors: You are also responsible for how they use and collect personal information.