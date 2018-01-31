Hampton crews respond to smoke coming from roof of VA hospital

HAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters with Hampton Fire & Rescue responded a call of a fire at the Hampton VA Medical Center in the 100 block of Emancipation Drive Wednesday.

Dispatchers received the call at 4:24 p.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Authorities said the smoke appeared to be from roofing material and that there was no active fire.

Crews are still investigating the incident.

There is no further information.

