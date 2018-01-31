First Warning Traffic – Churchland Bridge closures, Overnight interstate road work and bridge openings Wednesday
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
James River Bridge 10:45 AM
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT January 28 – February 3
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
Segment II
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) January 28 – February 1, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on January 28 – February 1, as follows:
o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on January 28 – February 1, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
- Single-lane closures, one lane will remain open at all times.
o East January 28 – February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o West January 29 – February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure east between 15th View Street (Exit 272) and I-564 January 28 – February 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, High Rise Bridge:
- Full closures at the bridge lasting no longer than 20 minutes are planned February 3-4 between midnight and 3 a.m. Motorists should expect delays.
- Single-lane closures west with one lane remaining open at all times:
o February 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o February 2 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
o February 3 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
- Single-lane closures in both directions between Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard January 28 – February 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures east January 31 – February 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. near Military Highway (Exit 297). One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures in both directions on Military Highway at the I-64 east on-ramp from January 29 – February 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-64, Southside:
- Dual-lane closures west January 31 – February 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from the Twin Bridges to I-264 interchange. One lane will remain open at all times.
I-64, Peninsula:
- Single-lane closure east between I-664 and Mallory Street January 28 – February 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures in both directions at the Hampton River Bridge, past Exit 267 (Woodland Road/Hampton University/Settlers Landing Road) January 29-February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures in both directions January 30 – February 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.at Queens Creek Bridge near Exit 238 (Camp Peary/Colonial Williamsburg). One lane will remain open at all times.
Route 17 South, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures south January 29 – February 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-664 Southside:
- Single-lane closures south at Portsmouth Boulevard January 28 – February 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Occasional stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes possible after 11 p.m.
I-264, Berkley Bridge:
- Single-lane closure east February 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from January 28 – February 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
- Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.